HC orders govt to recognize 2, 367 guerrillas as freedom fighters

The High Court on Thursday declared illegal deleting 2,367 guerrilla freedom fighters of the National Awami Party (Muzaffar), the Communist Party of Bangladesh and EPSU from the list of freedom fighters prepared by the government in July 2013.

The court also directed the government to recognize the special guerrilla force members as freedom fighters and provide them all the honour and benefits due to freedom fighters with the effect from July 22, 2013 after reprinting the corrected list of freedom fighters.

The court said that the government illegally deleted the guerrillas from its list of freedom fighters in October 2014 on the ground that they did not apply to record their names in the list individually.

The court said that the government followed faulty procedure as no provision in the law, the Jatiya Muktijoddhya Council Act, 2002 requires freedom fighters to apply individually to get enlisted in the list of freedom fighters.

The court found it all the more incongruous that the government praised, in its affidavit submitted at the hearing, the guerilla force for their gallantry in the War of Liberation after deleting their names from the list of freedom fighters.

In the affidavit the government submitted that the guerilla force members would be enlisted as freedom fighters provided they apply individually.

A bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Abu Taher Mohammad Saifur Rahman issued the directive while disposing of a writ petition filed by deputy commander of the special guerilla force and former NAP (M) general secretary Pankaj Bhattacharjee on December 11, 2014.

The names of comrade Moni Singh, member council of advisers of the provisional Bangladesh government during the Liberation War, NAP (M) president professor Muzaffar Ahmed and Pankaj Bahttarcharjee were among the leaders of the 2,367 member special guerilla force deleted from the list of freedom fighters.

NAP (M), Communist Party of Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Chhatra Union Guerrilla Force have been demanding correction of the list of freedom fighters by including in it the names of the special guerilla force members.

They called it totally illogical to drop the names of 2,367 members of the special guerilla force from the freedom fighters’ list.

Subrata Chowdhury appeared for the petitioner while deputy attorney general ASM Nazmul Haque represented the government.