Snakebite kills woman in Rajshahi

September 9, 2016 12:10 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Rajshahi

A woman died from snakebite at village Thakurpara of Baghmara upazila on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Moyna Begum, 40, wife of Abdul Matin. The family said that a snake bit Moyna while she was working at her house and later, she died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

