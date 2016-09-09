Budget implementation strategy: Ministries, divs asked to submit plans

The ministry of finance has sought budget implementation strategies of all ministries and divisions for the current financial year by early October, aimed at avoiding budgetary mismatch of income and expenditure.

The ministries concerned have to formulate their yearly plans on a quarterly basis and submit those to the finance division of the ministry of finance, an office order of the ministry issued last week said.

The budget implementation plans would help avoid galloping spending by the government offices typically at the fag end of a given fiscal year and avert unplanned bank borrowing of the government on deficit financing as a consequence, Jalal Ahmed, additional secretary, finance division of the finance ministry told New Age.

‘The directives have been given to government machineries to ensure implementation of Tk 3,40,605 crore national budget for the current 2016-17 fiscal year, and arresting the deficit financing at the targeted five per cent ratio of GDP.’ Jalal added.

The strategies include revenue incomes from the National Board of Revenue, non-NBR revenue, non-tax

revenue, annual development plan implementation, foreign loans and grants and expenditure on revenue budget (non-development), the order elaborated.

Currently, no such plans prevail within the ministries and divisions of the government, except the NBR which has revenue income strategies on monthly basis.

‘Like the NBR, other ministries and divisions will have to devise their strategies on revenue income involving non-NBR and non-tax revenue portions, besides their yearly expenditure plans on a three-month basis,’ another finance official said.

The budget for 2016-17 fiscal year has a target of Tk 2,42,752 crore as revenue income. Of the total, Tk 2,03,152 crore was projected to come from the NBR portion, Tk 32,350 crore from non-tax revenue, and the remaining Tk 7,250 from the head of non-NBR.

The non-tax and non-NBR revenues are generated by government ministries and divisions through their countrywide networks.

Furthermore, according to the finance ministry’s directives, ministries and divisions would be liable to submit their quarterly budget implementation reports to the finance division by next month of a particular quarter.

‘The prime reason for the imbalance between the government’s income and expenditure is the lack of any budget implementation strategy. Undesired borrowing of the government and borrowing cost could be averted to a great extent should there have been an advance budget implementation plan in place,’ reads the directives.

The directives said there remained a general tendency among the ministries to spend more at the fag end of a fiscal year, and lesser generation of income at the beginning of the year.

The long drawn practices result in unplanned borrowing by the government that mismatches with the budgetary estimates and pose threats to fiscal discipline, it said.

‘Generally, expenditure by the ministries goes by slower paces at the beginning of a given fiscal year which tends to escalate abnormally at the final quarter forcing the government to borrow aggressively to meet the spending costs,’ it was pointed out.

The ministry officials said the budget implementation drive would be in place in coming years also.