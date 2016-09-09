Farmer found dead in Pabna

The body of a farmer was recovered from a field at village Vinnagram of Santhia in Pabna on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Mahmud Ali, 40, resident of village Alokdia. Ataikula police officer-in-charge Golum Rasul, quoting the family, said that Mahmud went to his field on Wednesday evening and later, they found the body in the field. The body was sent to Pabna Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations and a case was filed.