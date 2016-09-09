You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Farmer found dead in Pabna

September 9, 2016 12:09 am·0 commentsViews:
Our Correspondent . Pabna

The body of a farmer was recovered from a field at village Vinnagram of Santhia in Pabna on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Mahmud Ali, 40, resident of village Alokdia. Ataikula police officer-in-charge Golum Rasul, quoting the family, said that Mahmud went to his field on Wednesday evening and later, they found the body in the field. The body was sent to Pabna Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations and a case was filed.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Dhaka for visibility of Climate Vulnerable Forum The minister for foreign AH Mahmood Ali has stressed improving the visibility of the Climate Vulnerable Forum vis-à-vis different institutions...
  2. Hold a fair general election to ensure democracy, human rights: BNP BNP leaders on Thursday blamed the Awami League-led government for the continued incidents of disappearance and killing of their leaders...
  3. TIME SCALE AND SELECTION GRADE : Muhith leaves public servants confused with contradictory remarks Finance minister AMA Muhith appears to have thrown hundreds of public servants in a state of confusion by making contradictory...
  4. IU gets new proctor Professor Mahbubur Rahman of applied physics and communication engineering department has been made proctor of Islamic University in Kushtia on...
  5. Reconsider Rampal power plant: WP Workers Party of Bangladesh, a partner of the Awami League led government, urged the government to reconsider implementation of coal...
  6. Secretaries hold meeting on Padma bank A meeting of secretaries of different ministries was held on the bank of the Padma River here Saturday, the first...
  7. BNP-Jamaat big impediment to economic emancipation: Hanif Awami League joint general secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif on Saturday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-Jamaat combine is the big impediment now...
  8. CPB celebrates 67th founding anniv The central leaders of Communist Party of Bangladesh at a discussion meeting in the city on Friday urged the Awami...
  9. Dry weather likely Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country till 6:00pm today. Day temperature may remain nearly...
  10. Police intercept PCP rally in city Police on Thursday intercepted a Parbatya Chattagram Pahari Chhatra Parishad rally that was heading toward home ministry at Doyel Chhatar...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement