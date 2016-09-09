Shantinagar-Jheelmil flyover project: Rajuk, DTCA at loggerheads over end point

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority are at loggerheads over the selection of the terminal point of the proposed Shantinagar – Jheelmil Flyover.

According to the approved final feasibility study report, the starting point of the flyover has been shifted to the Arambagh intersection from Shantinagar while it would end at Jheelmil, Keraniganj.

Opposing the alignment of the end point, DTCA wants the flyover to end at Kadamtali, Keraniganj.

The differences over the issue triggered a tug of war between Rajuk and the DTCA.

Rajuk officials said opposition from the DTCA created uncertainties in constructing the 13.31 km flyover under public private partnership.

Due to the differences, they said, Rajuk was unable to invite bids from international firms for the construction of the flyover.

DTCA is opposing the flyover’s end point alignment as it would come into conflict with the proposed 43-km Bus Rapid Transit Line three between Shibbari in Gazipur and Keraniganj, said DTCA officials.

To resolve the issue, prime minister’s principal secretary Md Abul Kalam Azad convened a meeting of the stakeholders for June 29.

He requested the housing and public works ministry to liaise between all the stakeholders to remove the differences over the flyover alignment in four weeks.

Following the directive, the housing and public works ministry held a meeting with the representatives of DTCA, Rajuk, Bangladesh Army, the bridge division and the other stakeholders on July 20.

At the meeting, Rajuk chief engineer (implementation) Raihanul Ferdous pointed out that the flyover would not facilitate smooth traffic movement if it terminates at Kadamtali due to its close proximity to the proposed extradoses bridge across the Buriganga River.

A five-member expert committee led by Rajuk member for development Abdur Rahman, formed at the meeting, was asked to recommend an acceptable alignment for the flyover in 15 days.

The flyover project director Nurul Islam told New Age that the expert committee at its meeting on August 9 recommended Jheelmil as the flyover’s terminal point.

He said that DTCA was opposing the new alignment as well.

DTCA traffic engineer Md Anisur Rahman told New Age Wednesday that in 2013, DTCA had approved the flyover alignment.

‘We will place the matter at the next board meeting of the DTCA to consider whether Kadamtali as the flyover’s terminal point could be changed,’ he said.

By diverting traffic flow between Mawa and the capital, the proposed flyover would facilitate smooth and non stop travel from the southern districts to the capital for the Padma Bridge users.