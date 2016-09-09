You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Govt asked to explain why JSC exam won’t be abolished

September 9, 2016 12:13 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday asked the government to explain in four weeks why it would not be directed to abolish the Junior School Certificate Examination for Class VIII students introduced in 2010.
A bench of Justice Quamrul Islam Siddique and Justice Razik Al Jalil passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond challenging the legality of holding the JSC Examination from 2010.
The PIL writ petition sought the abolition as the law does not permit holding the JSC Examination.
The law, it said, only permits the education boards to hold the Secondary School Certificate and the Higher Secondary Certificate examinations.
The government drew widespread criticism for introducing the JSC Examination.

