You are here: Home » Back Page

Turkey suspends over 10,000 teachers

September 9, 2016 12:31 am·0 commentsViews:
Agence France-Presse . Istanbul

has suspended more than 10,000 teachers over suspected links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Turkish official said on Thursday, following a purge of education staff in the wake of the failed coup bid.
‘The individuals in question are temporarily suspended – placed on paid leave – pending formal investigation,’ the official said.
A total of 11,500 teachers suspected by the education ministry of having engaged in activities ‘in support of the separatist terrorist organisation and its affiliates’ have been suspended, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
The PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state, is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.
The number was expected to go up to 14,000 based on the results of an investigation carried out in coordination with local governors’ offices, Anadolu said, without elaborating further.
The suspension comes just over a week before the new school year gets underway in Turkey.
In a key visit to the Kurdish-majority city Diyarbakir in the southeast on Sunday, prime minister Binali Yildirim said up to 14,000 teachers would be suspended over links to the PKK.
There are 850,000 teachers in Turkey.
The insurgency in the southeast has resumed after the collapse last year of a fragile ceasefire declared by the PKK.
The latest move comes after the government has purged tens of thousands of education personnel, including teachers and university academics, after the July 15 coup attempt seeking to oust president Recep Tayyip Erdogan from power.
Turkish authorities have blamed the coup on Erdogan’s arch-foe, US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen.
The government has vowed to press on with its campaign to eradicate the PKK from southeastern Turkey.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK first took up arms in 1984 with the aim of carving out an independent state for Turkey’s Kurdish minority.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Guatemala detains migrants from Bangladesh, Nepal Guatemalan authorities Monday were holding 33 undocumented migrants from Bangladesh and Nepal found being transported in a bus on the...
  2. Turkey detains generals, journalists Turkey on Tuesday detained prominent journalists and two top generals serving abroad in a widening of the relentless legal crackdown...
  3. Syrian migrant blows himself up in Germany A Syrian migrant set off a bomb near a music festival in southern Germany, killing himself and wounding a dozen...
  4. US eases sanctions on Myanmar citing democratic progress The US announced Tuesday it was easing economic sanctions on Myanmar after the country returned power to an elected civilian...
  5. World powers ready to arm Libya unity govt World powers said Monday they supported the lifting of an arms embargo on Libya and were ready to supply weapons...
  6. Suarez hat-trick fires Barca to La Liga title Barcelona sealed their 24th La Liga title as Luis Suarez took his tally for the season to 59 goals with...
  7. Einstein’s theory of relativity faces satellite test Einstein’s theory of general relativity is to be put to the test by a newly launched satellite in an experiment...
  8. UN adopts toughest ever N Korea sanctions The UN Security Council unanimously adopted on Wednesday the toughest sanctions ever imposed on North Korea in response to its...
  9. Dozens of nations discriminate against women in citizenship laws More than a quarter of the world’s nations have sexist laws on nationality, such as stripping women of citizenship if...
  10. Turkey dismisses 1,400 troops Turkey’s government on Sunday dismissed nearly 1,400 military personnel, including a top aide to president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement