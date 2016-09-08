At least one person shot at West Texas school

New Age Online

At least one person was shot on Thursday at a high school in the West Texas town of Alpine, which was on lockdown because of reports of an active shooter, Reuters reported quoting TV station KWES.

Alpine High School has been evacuated and other schools are also on lockdown, the report said. It said the shooter was on the loose. Other media reports said there may be a second suspect who is also on the loose.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were reports of a shooter at one of the Alpine schools.

Students reported hearing about two or three shots, KWES reported.