Teenager gang raped in city

Police on Thursday rescued a gang rape victim teenage girl from a flat at Merajnagar of Kadamtoti in Old part of Dhaka.

The 15-years old girl was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for medical examination this afternoon.

Officer-in-charge of Kadamtoli police station Kazi Wazed Ali said that the victim on Wednesday came to the capital from Ishwardi of Mymensingh by a bus.

She was going to her sister’s house from Mohakhali bus stand around 8:00pm while four miscreants abducted her and took her to a flat at Merajnagar, he said.

They whole night miscreants violated the victim, leaving her severely injured, he added.

Later acting on tip off police raided the flat and rescued the girl, OC said.