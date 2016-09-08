You are here: Home » National

Teenager gang raped in city

September 8, 2016 9:44 pm·0 commentsViews: 13
New Age Online

dhaka mapPolice on Thursday rescued a gang rape victim teenage girl from a flat at Merajnagar of Kadamtoti in Old part of Dhaka.
The 15-years old girl was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for medical examination this afternoon.
Officer-in-charge of Kadamtoli police station Kazi Wazed Ali said that the victim on Wednesday came to the capital from Ishwardi of Mymensingh by a bus.
She was going to her sister’s house from Mohakhali bus stand around 8:00pm while four miscreants abducted her and took her to a flat at Merajnagar, he said.
They whole night miscreants violated the victim, leaving her severely injured, he added.
Later acting on tip off police raided the flat and rescued the girl, OC said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement