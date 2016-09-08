3,00,000 vying for DU admission against 6,800 seats

Over 3,00,000 aspirants applied for admission into Dhaka University against 6800 seats for undergraduate courses in different disciplines under this 2016-17 academic years.

The online application process ended at 12 midnight today while a total of 3,02,489 applied for vying in the entry tests under five units, according to the university’s central admission office, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Some 91,932 admission seekers from ‘science group’ applied for ‘A-unit’ against 1,680 seats while as many as 35,066 aspirants from humanities group applied under ‘B-unit’ against 2,241 seats.

Under ‘C-unit’, a total of 43,064 applicants from ‘business studies group’ applied against 1,170 seats for getting admission into different disinclines for bachelor of business administration courses.

While some 1,15,808 admission seekers from science, humanities and business studies group applied to vie in the entry test under ‘D-unit’ (combined-unit) against 1,440 seats and 16,619 aspirants applied for ‘Cha-unit’ against 135 seats for admission into fine arts faculty departments.

The online application began on August 22. The admission tests will begin on September 23 with entry test for ‘A-unit’ for admission into different disinclines under Arts and Social Sciences faculties.

Admission test of ‘Ga-unit’ will be held on September 30 while admission test of general knowledge under ‘Cha-unit’ will be held on September 24.

‘Ka-Unit’ admission test will be held on October 21 and ‘Gha-unit’ (combined unit) test for science, business studies and humanities groups’ students will be held on October 28.