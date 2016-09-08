New train launched on Dhaka-Mohanganj route

The Bangladesh Railway authorities on Thursday launched a new inter-city train on Dhaka-Mohanganj route at Kamalapur railway station ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Addressing the programme, railways minister Mujibul Haque said necessary steps will be taken to ensure the hundred per cent services, reports United News of Bangladesh.

He also said that the rail sector remained neglected during Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s regime and they did not take any effective steps for its development.

‘At present, we are constructing new rail lines on Bhanga-Jessore, Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar, Khulna-Mongla routes,’ said the minister.

Secretary of the railways ministry Firoz Salauddin was also present.