Three of a family held over ‘militant link’

Members of Rapid Action Battalion detained three members of a family from their house at Basupara in Khulna early Thursday for their suspected link to militant activities.

The arrestees were identified as Idris Ali, an employee of regional food controller’s office, his wife and son Imtiaz, a student of a private paramedical institute, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Sources at RAB-6 said a team of RAB-6 launched a drive at the house of Idris around 2:00am and arrested the trio.

Contacted, additional deputy inspector general of police Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, also director of RAB-6, said Idris and his family members were being interrogated at RAB-6 office.