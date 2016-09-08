You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Turkey suspends 11,500 teachers over alleged links to Kurdish militants

September 8, 2016 6:58 pm·0 commentsViews: 10
Reuters. Ankara / New Age Online

Turkey mapTurkey has suspended 11,500 teachers over alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party, a Turkish official said on Thursday, confirming an earlier report from broadcaster CNN Turk that cited the education ministry.
Prime minister Binali Yildirim visited the mainly Kurdish southeast over the weekend and said in a speech there that an estimated 14,000 teachers had links to the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the European Union and the United States.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Thousands of Britons pay last respects to Richard III Thousands queued up on Monday to pay their respects to King Richard III of England, whose remains were found in...
  2. Voyage traces stirred-up Arctic heat Oceanographers have gathered fresh evidence that turbulence in the Arctic Ocean, driven by the wind, is stirring up heat from...
  3. 17 die as migrant boat sinks off Turkey Seventeen Syrian refugees drowned Sunday when their boat sank in Turkish waters on its way to Greece, local media reported,...
  4. Earth’s degradation threatens major health gains: study The unprecedented degradation of Earth’s natural resources coupled with climate change could reverse major gains in human health over the...
  5. Canadian, UK, US students may have left Sudan for IS Twelve students including British, Canadian, Sudanese and US citizens are feared to have left Khartoum for Turkey to try to...
  6. Europe must open borders: UN Borders must be ‘open to Syrians everywhere,’ including in Europe, to help ease the burden of Middle Eastern countries that...
  7. Mexico gunfight kills 43 as government hits gang hard Government security forces killed 42 suspected drug cartel henchmen and suffered one fatality in a firefight in western Mexico on...
  8. Siberian fires sweep through villages, kill 15 Out-of-control agricultural fires have killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds more and destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes...
  9. Armenian killings first genocide of 20th century: Pope Pope Francis on Sunday became the first pontiff to publicly utter the word ‘genocide’ to describe Turkey’s mass murder of...
  10. ‘Spell-check for hate’ needed, says Google chairman Technology companies should work on tools to disrupt terrorism - such as creating a hate speech ‘spell-checker’ - Google's chairman...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement