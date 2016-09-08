Nahid warns corrupt officials of stern action

Education minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Thursday said stern action will be taken against the corrupt officials of the directorate of secondary and higher education.

The minister came up with the warning while addressing a meeting with the DSHE officials in the capital, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘It’s not acceptable that a handful of corrupt officials in the name of visiting educational institutions, nationalising schools and colleges, MPO enlisting, recruiting and transferring teachers, introducing new subjects, project approval, distributing stipends and free textbooks will under mine the success in the education sector,’ said Nahid.

He said every DSHE official has to work with honesty and integrity to improve their image.

Nahid urged them to take proper steps so that teachers can get their necessary services from the DSHE.

Additional secretary of education ministry AS Mahmud was, among others, present at the meeting.