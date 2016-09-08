You are here: Home » National

Khaleda reaches Jeddah

September 8, 2016 5:52 pm·0 commentsViews: 5
New Age Online
Khaleda-Zia

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia. – New Age file photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia, who left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening to perform hajj, reached Jeddah early Thursday.
‘The BNP chairperson arrived at Jeddah King Abdulaziz international airport around 5:15am and we received her there,’ BNP’s Saudi unit president Ahmad Al Mukib said.
Besides, he said, Khaleda’s eldest son and party senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman and his family members also arrived at Jeddah from London around 11:30am (BST), reports United News of Bangladesh.
He said they have been there at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to perform hajj.
The BNP leader said Khaleda and her son exchanged views with the local unit of BNP leaders and activists at Jeddah Royal Palace.
Mukib said Khaleda and her family members are scheduled to go to Makkah in the evening. They will perform tawaf of Kaba and offer prayers in Masjid al-Ḥarām.
The BNP chief together with her entourage left Hazrat Shahjalal international airport by a flight of Saudi Airlines around 5:28pm on Wednesday.
Tarique, his wife Zubaida Rahman, daughter Zaima Rahamn and late Arafat Rahman’s wife Sharmila Rahmn left London for Jeddah around 8:30pm (BST).

