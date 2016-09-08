Members of Two Sunderbans pirate gangs surrender

Fourteen members of two infamous pirate gangs- Santo Bahini and Alam Bahini- surrendered to Rapid Action Battalion in presence of home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at RAB headquarters in Barisal on Thursday.

Ten members of ‘Santo Bahini’ and four members of ‘Alam Bahini’ surrendered with 20 firearms and 1008 rounds of bullet at the RAB headquarters in Rupatoli area of Barisal city , said Lieutenant Colonel Iftekharul Mabud, commanding officer of RAB-8, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The 10 gang members of Santo Bahini are-Abdul Barek Talukder(ringleader), 48, Md Monir Hawlader, 55, Dulal Mollah Bhandhari, 40, Md Farid Hawlader, 26, Md Anisur Rahman Mollah, 35, Bashir Ahmed, 47, Farid Gazi, 38, Mostafa Sheikh, 46, Sayem Ali, Nurul Islam,44, Md Khorshed Sheikh, 52, hailing from different upazilas of Bagerhat.

Four members of ‘Alam Bahini’ are-Md Alam Sarder(ringleader) 34, Halim Gazi, 26, Md Abu Bakar Siddik, 27 and Asaduzzaman, 18, hailing from Satkhira.

A team of RAB conducted drive in Suppara and Punerkhal areas in the Sunderbans under Sarankhola upazila from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Wednesday and arrested a number of pirates from their hideouts.

Later, the two pirate gangs wanted to surrender along with the gang members, added the RAB official. The gang members were wanted in several cases, said the RAB official.

They used to attack trawlers of fishermen, wood cutters and honey collectors and abducted fishermen for ransom in deep forests of the Sundarbans.

Earlier ten members of infamous robber gang ‘Master Bahini’, including its ringleader, surrendered to RAB in presence of home minister Asaduzzamna Khan in Mongla of Bagerhat on May 31.

Two other forest robber gangs-‘Majnu Bahini’ and ‘Eillias Bahini’- surrendered to the Home Minister along with their arms and ammunition at BFDC jetty in Mongla of Bagerhat on July 15.