HC asks govt to explain why JSC exams won’t be abolished

The High Court on Thursday issued a rule asking the government to explain why it would not be directed to abolish the system of holding of examination for Junior School Certificate at class VIII.

A bench of Justice Quamrul Islam Siddique and Justice Razik Al Jalil passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond challenging the legality of introduction of Junior School Certificate examination from 2010.

Eunus Ali Akond sought abolishing of the Junior School Certificate examination as the Intermediate and secondary education ordinance 1961 did not permit the education boards to hold JSC examination.

The law only permitted education board to hold Secondary School Certificate examination for students of Class IX to X and the Higher Secondary Certificate examination for the student of XI to XII.