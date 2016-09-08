Probe report against three Netrakona war crimes accused finalised

International Crimes Tribunal investigation agency on Thursday finalised the probe report against three accused from Netrakona district in the cases for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

The accused are Hedayet Ullah Anju, his brother Enayet Ullah Manju of Atpara and Sohrab Fakir of Madan in Netrakona.

Among the three, Fakir is now in jail while the two siblings are on the run, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The investigation report will be submitted to the prosecution on Thursday, said chief investigator of the agency Abdul Hannan Khan and senior investigation officer Sanaul Haque informed the media at a briefing at its Dhanmandi office in the morning.

Six counts of charges, including murder, kidnap and torture, have been brought against the accused in the report.

Earlier on February 4 this year, police arrested Sohrab Fakir in connection with a case filed with Gouripur police station in Mymensingh.

Following a petition filed by the prosecution, the ICT-1 on February 8 showed him arrested under ICT Act.

The tribunal on that day also issued an arrest warrant against the siblings– Anju and Manju. But police are yet to arrest them.