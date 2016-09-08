You are here: Home » National

HC orders to recognise 2367 guerrillas as freedom fighters

September 8, 2016 4:15 pm·0 commentsViews: 9
New Age Online

High-court-inner-viewHigh Court on Thursday declared illegal dropping the names of 2367 guerrilla members belonging to the National Awami Party and Communist Party of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Chhatra Union from the list of freedom fighters in 2013.
The court also directed the government to recognise the guerrillas as freedom fighters and provide them all the facilities from 22 July 2013.
The bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Abu Taher Mohammad Saifur Rahman issued the directive after hearing a writ petition filed by special guerrilla force deputy commander Pankaj Bhattacharjee.
On October 29 in 2014, Pankaj Bhattacharjee filed the petition challenging the legality of dropping the guerrillas from the list of freedom fighters.

