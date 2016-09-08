You are here: Home » National

BNP announces demo for removing Zia’s medal from museum

September 8, 2016 2:09 pm·0 commentsViews: 10
New Age online
Ziaur Rahman

Ziaur Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Thursday announced that they would stage demonstration in Dhaka city on Friday and across the country on Saturday in protest against the removal of the party founder Ziaur Rahman’s Swadhinata Padak (independence award) from National Museum.
The party will hold demonstration at National Press Club in the city around 3:00pm tomorrow protesting against such heinous move, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Mirza Fakhrul, flanked by other senior leaders, was speaking at a press briefing at the party’s central office at Naya Paltan in the city.
BNP will stage demonstration in all district headquarters and metropolitan cities except Dhaka on Saturday, he added.
The government on Wednesday removed Swadhinata Padak conferred on Ziaur Rahman from National Museum in an apparent move to withdraw the award given to the late president.
Zia, who was a sector commander and led the Z Force in the war of independence in 1971, was awarded Swadhinata Padak one of the highest state awards in 2003, along with country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the same year.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BNP’s movement to produce nothing: AL Awami League presidium members Mohammad Nasim and Obaidul Quader on Friday said that the BNP’s ‘so-called movement’ would not be...
  2. Zafrullah for relocating Mujib’s grave to capital Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury on Monday bemoaned that the army men in 1975 had not only made a terrible...
  3. Fakhrul refutes AL’s blame against Zia Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday refuted the ruling party’s blame that late president...
  4. Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council to hold rally Friday Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council will hold a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday to press the demands...
  5. PM pays homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on AL’s 66th anniversary The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday morning paid rich tributes to the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on...
  6. Movement caused loss of Tk 120,000 crore, 101 lives, PM tells JS The prime min ister, Sheikh Hasina, on Wednesday told parliament that the The ongoing blockade and general strikes enforced by...
  7. Former MP Sakhawat seeks bail, hearing Feb 12 Detained war crimes accused and former lawmaker with tickets of both Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Nationalist Party Sakhawat Hossain on Sunday...
  8. Shibir man killed in city ‘shootout’ with cops A member of Islami Chhatra Shibir, student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, was killed in an alleged encounter with police in the...
  9. Sec 144 imposed in Gazipur, BNP vows hold rally at any cost Local administration in Gazipur on Friday imposed section 144 of the CrPC restricting any kind of public gatherings over Gazipur...
  10. Khaleda to fly to KSA today to perform hajj Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia is scheduled to fly to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today at the invitation...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement