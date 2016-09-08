BNP announces demo for removing Zia’s medal from museum

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Thursday announced that they would stage demonstration in Dhaka city on Friday and across the country on Saturday in protest against the removal of the party founder Ziaur Rahman’s Swadhinata Padak (independence award) from National Museum.

The party will hold demonstration at National Press Club in the city around 3:00pm tomorrow protesting against such heinous move, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Mirza Fakhrul, flanked by other senior leaders, was speaking at a press briefing at the party’s central office at Naya Paltan in the city.

BNP will stage demonstration in all district headquarters and metropolitan cities except Dhaka on Saturday, he added.

The government on Wednesday removed Swadhinata Padak conferred on Ziaur Rahman from National Museum in an apparent move to withdraw the award given to the late president.

Zia, who was a sector commander and led the Z Force in the war of independence in 1971, was awarded Swadhinata Padak one of the highest state awards in 2003, along with country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the same year.