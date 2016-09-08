You are here: Home » National

BSF member held on Kalaroa border

Satkhira mapA member of Indian Border Security Force was arrested at Kenragachhi border point in Kalaroa of Satkhira on Wednesday night as he chased off a group of local cattle traders entering the Bangladesh territory.
The arrested BSF member was identified as Rajesh Kumar, a member of Tarali BSF camp in India, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Commanding officer of Kalaroa Kakdanga border outpost Jalal Uddin said the BSF man tried to pick up a group of Bangladeshi cattle traders after a hot chase at about 8:30pm.
As the BSF members entered Kenragachhi border point in Kalaroa and moved to capture the cattle traders, a patrol team of Border Guard Bangladesh arrested Rajesh Kumar.

