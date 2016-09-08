BSF member held on Kalaroa border

A member of Indian Border Security Force was arrested at Kenragachhi border point in Kalaroa of Satkhira on Wednesday night as he chased off a group of local cattle traders entering the Bangladesh territory.

The arrested BSF member was identified as Rajesh Kumar, a member of Tarali BSF camp in India, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Commanding officer of Kalaroa Kakdanga border outpost Jalal Uddin said the BSF man tried to pick up a group of Bangladeshi cattle traders after a hot chase at about 8:30pm.

As the BSF members entered Kenragachhi border point in Kalaroa and moved to capture the cattle traders, a patrol team of Border Guard Bangladesh arrested Rajesh Kumar.