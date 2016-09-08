You are here: Home » National

SC grants further cross-examination of Zia Charitable graft case IO

September 8, 2016 12:10 pm·0 commentsViews: 9
New Age Online

High CourtThe Appellate Division on Thursday accepted Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s plea for further cross-examination of the testimony of the investigation officer in the Zia Charitable Trust fund embezzlement case.
The five-member bench headed by chief justice SK Sinha also granted Khaleda’s another plea to examine the case diary about the investigation.
The court also directed the trial court to complete the cross-examination by its next hearing on October 6.
The court passed the order after hearing her appeals against the High Court order that had upheld the lower court decision rejecting the BNP chief’s petitions about the investigation officer’s cross-examination and examining the case diary.
The Special Judges Court -3 now needs to recall the investigation officer Harunur Rashid, deputy assistant director of Anti-Corruption Commission, in the court and to allow Khaleda’s lawyers to cross–examine him, said Khurshid Alam Khan, Khaleda’s lawyer.
The court also needs to allow the defence to examine the case diary following the apex court order, he added.
The trial court earlier closed the hearing of both sides and set October 6 to quiz Khaleda Zia about the allegation.
The court earlier on several occasions deferred hearing for quizzing Khaleda Zia as her petitions about the case were pending with the appellate Division.
On August 8, 2011, the commission had lodged the Zia Charitable Trust graft case against Khaleda and three others with Tejgaon police station on charges of embezzling Tk 31.5 million of the Zia Charitable Trust.
The commission had submitted charge sheet in the case on January 16, 2012.

