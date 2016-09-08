BCL activist killed in Comilla

An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, died at Comilla Medical College Hospital early Thursday, hours after he was beaten by a group of miscreants.

The victim was identified as Shafiullah, 25, son of Harunur Rashid, a resident of village Ratanpur under Sadar Dakkhin police station in Comilla. He was an activist of Bijaypur union unit Chhatra League.

The police station officer-in-charge, Nazrul Islam, said a group of miscreants attacked Shafiullah at Lalmai Bazar around 10:30pm on Wednesday.

They beat him indiscriminately and hit him with a hammer on the head.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed to the spot and the miscreants fled the scene.

Shafiullah was taken to CMCH where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, the police office-in-charge said.

Police detained two people in this connection.

Previous enmity might cause the killing, he added.