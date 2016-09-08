You are here: Home » National

BCL activist killed in Comilla

September 8, 2016 10:20 am·0 commentsViews: 16
New Age Online

Comilla mapAn activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, died at Comilla Medical College Hospital early Thursday, hours after he was beaten by a group of miscreants.
The victim was identified as Shafiullah, 25, son of Harunur Rashid, a resident of village Ratanpur under Sadar Dakkhin police station in Comilla. He was an activist of Bijaypur union unit Chhatra League.
The police station officer-in-charge, Nazrul Islam, said a group of miscreants attacked Shafiullah at Lalmai Bazar around 10:30pm on Wednesday.
They beat him indiscriminately and hit him with a hammer on the head.
Hearing his scream, locals rushed to the spot and the miscreants fled the scene.
Shafiullah was taken to CMCH where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, the police office-in-charge said.
Police detained two people in this connection.
Previous enmity might cause the killing, he added.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BNP-led alliance to stage black-flag processions today The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led alliance would bring out countrywide black-flag processions today protesting against Israeli attack on Gaza. In the...
  2. RWP calls for abandoning Rampal Thermal Power Plant project The political committee of the Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh at a meeting at its central office in the city...
  3. BCL men killed in gunfights, not crossfire: Minister The minister for home affairs, Asaduzzaman Khan, on Wednesday claimed that the two slain Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders were killed...
  4. Ershad rules put mid-term polls chances Jatiya Party chairman HM Ershad, also a special envoy of the prime minister, on Wednesday ruled possibilities of any mid-term...
  5. Govt extends life of four rental power plants The government on Wednesday extended life of three rental power plants for three years and another one for two years....
  6. Make taxpayers’ money meaningful, PM asks researchers The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Thursday asked the researchers and students to work hard maintaining accountability so that the...
  7. Quader orders road renovation before monsoon, Eid The minister for road transport and bridges, Obaidul Quader, on Thursday asked the engineers and project directors concerned to complete...
  8. Islamist groups threaten strike for Thursday Islamist groups on Monday threatened to enforce nationwide dawn to dusk general strike on Thursday should former minister and ousted...
  9. SC dismisses Khaleda’s appeals against indictment Khaleda_fThe Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s appeal against a High...
  10. PM wants officials to work in coordination Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the government officials to work in a coordinated way as ministries or divisions...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement