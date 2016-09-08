JMB man arrested in Gaibandha

Police arrested a suspected member of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh at Saghata upazila in Gaibandha early Thursday.

The arrestee was identified as Farid Hossain, 45, a resident of village Raghabpur Bhutmara in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Farid at Paschim Raghabpur, said Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Saghata police station.