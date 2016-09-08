30km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Thousands of homebound people went through indescribable suffering on Thursday as their vehicles got stranded in a 30 kilometer long tailback on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandu Bridge highway.

Several hundreds of bus, private car and truck got stuck in the tailback on one of the busy highways of the country’s northern and southern regions, witnesses said.

Traffic inspector of Tangail Md Eshrazul Haque said a number of unfit vehicles broke down at different points of the highway causing the traffic congestion.

Excessive pressure of vehicle and cattle-laden lorries following the holidays of Eid-ul Azha triggered the traffic jam, he said.

Passengers said their busses were taking at least three-four hours to cross the Chandra intersection which normally takes not more than one hour.

Passengers, especially the women and children were in great agony while many of them already fell sick, they said.

Tangail police superintendent Mahbubul Alam said around 700 policemen were deployed to ensure smooth passage of the homegoers.