20km long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

A 20-kilometre tailback was created on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mirzapur upazila on Thursday, inflicting immeasurable sufferings on the home-bound passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Khalilur Rahman Patwari, officer-in-charge of Gorai highway police camp said the tailback was created on the highway around 4:00am from Chandra point in Gazipur to Mirzapur in Tangail due to heavy pressure of vehicles, including the flow of the cattle-laden trucks, leaving several thousand vehicles stranded, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Vehicles were seen moving slowly on the highway.