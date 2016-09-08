You are here: Home » National

20km long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

September 8, 2016 10:16 am·0 commentsViews: 6
New Age Online

A 20-kilometre tailback was created on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mirzapur upazila on Thursday, inflicting immeasurable sufferings on the home-bound passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Khalilur Rahman Patwari, officer-in-charge of Gorai highway police camp said the tailback was created on the highway around 4:00am from Chandra point in Gazipur to Mirzapur in Tangail due to heavy pressure of vehicles, including the flow of the cattle-laden trucks, leaving several thousand vehicles stranded, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Vehicles were seen moving slowly on the highway.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement