Ex-BB official, four others detained with fake notes

September 8, 2016 9:35 am·0 commentsViews: 9
New Age Online
fake counterfeit note

— New Age file photo

Rapid Action Battalion said on Thursday that they detained five people including a former official of Bangladesh Bank along with counterfeit notes denominated over Tk one crore.
Among the detainees, two were females. Other details of their identification could not be known immediately.
RAB-1 held them at Jurain and Jatrabari in the city on Wednesday night, the battalion sources said.
Details will be revealed at a press briefing later.

