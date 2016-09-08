You are here: Home » National

Ex-Agrani Bank official, four others detained with fake notes

September 8, 2016 1:20 pm·0 commentsViews: 27
New Age Online
RAB fake note counterfeit currency

Rapid Action Battalion produce five people before the media on Thursday after the battalion detained them at places in Dhaka on Wednesday along with counterfeit notes denominated over Tk one crore. – Ali Hossain Mintu

Rapid Action Battalion said on Thursday that they detained five people, including a former official of state owned Agrani Bank, along with counterfeit notes denominated over Tk one crore.
The detainees were identified as Md Abdur Rashid, 56, Md Dulal, 30, Md Sarwar Hossain, 23, Fatema Begum, 25, and Rubina Begum, 24.
Abdur Rashid was a sacked junior officer of the state owned bank and he had served two years’ imprisonment after being sacked, according to a press release provided by the battalion.
A team of RAB-1 led by senior assistant police super Md Akramul Hasan raided the house of two females at South Banasree in the city on Wednesday night, the press release said.

RAB fake note counterfeit currency

Counterfeit notes and note making materials are shown at a press briefing at RAB-1 office at Uttara in the city on Thursday. – Ali Hossain Mintu

The females and their spouse Abdur Rahim earlier were detained by RAB on charge of fabricating notes and its marketing. Rahim is now behind the bar.
The battalion detained the duo along with counterfeit notes denominated Tk 78 lakh and note making materials.
According to their statement, the RAB personnel detained three others and seized fake notes denominated Tk 25 lakh from their possessions, it said.
(Updated)

