Ex-Agrani Bank official, four others detained with fake notes

Rapid Action Battalion said on Thursday that they detained five people, including a former official of state owned Agrani Bank, along with counterfeit notes denominated over Tk one crore.

The detainees were identified as Md Abdur Rashid, 56, Md Dulal, 30, Md Sarwar Hossain, 23, Fatema Begum, 25, and Rubina Begum, 24.

Abdur Rashid was a sacked junior officer of the state owned bank and he had served two years’ imprisonment after being sacked, according to a press release provided by the battalion.

A team of RAB-1 led by senior assistant police super Md Akramul Hasan raided the house of two females at South Banasree in the city on Wednesday night, the press release said.

The females and their spouse Abdur Rahim earlier were detained by RAB on charge of fabricating notes and its marketing. Rahim is now behind the bar.

The battalion detained the duo along with counterfeit notes denominated Tk 78 lakh and note making materials.

According to their statement, the RAB personnel detained three others and seized fake notes denominated Tk 25 lakh from their possessions, it said.

(Updated)