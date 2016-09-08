You are here: Home » Front Page

Swadhinata Padak of Zia removed from Nat’l Museum

September 8, 2016 12:40 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

The government on Wednesday removed Swadhinata Padak conferred on Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder Ziaur Rahman from National Museum in an apparent move to withdraw the award given to the late president.
‘A cabinet division official came to the museum and the museum authorities handed over the Swadhinata Padak of Ziaur Rahman to the official today,’ cultural affairs secretary Aktari Mamtaz told New Age.
The Museum authorities removed the award as the cabinet division had sent a letter to the National Museum in line with a decision of Cabinet Committee on National Awards, she added.
Zia, who was a sector commander and led the Z Force in the liberation war in 1971, was awarded ‘Swadhinata Padak’ (independence award), one of the highest state awards in 2003, along with country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the same year.
Meanwhile, cabinet division officials erased the name of Ziaur Rahman from the list of 2003 Swadhinata Padak recipients posted on its official web site, which was visited by New Age about 8:30pm on Wednesday.
Media reported a move of the government to withdraw Swadhinata Padak conferred on Ziaur Rahman in line with a High Court order and the government reasoned that ‘those who assumed power violating the constitution should be tried so that no one dares to commit it in future. Moreover, he [Zia]
was given the award posthumously’.
At least two high officials of the museum confirmed that they had handed over a crest, a medal and a citation of Zia’s award to the cabinet official what was kept at the store of the museum.
A keeper said that since 2003 Zia’s award was on display but in 2007 when the military-backed caretaker government assumed power, they moved the award to the store of the museum.
National Museum acting director general Ekram Ahmed declined to make any comments on the issue of removal of Zia’s award from the museum.
Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq on August 27 said that the grave of Ziaur Rahman would be relocated from the Sangsad Bhaban area.
The minister made the comment a day after Bangladesh Nationalist Party criticised a reported move of the government to withdraw Swadhinata Padak conferred on its founder.

