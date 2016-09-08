You are here: Home » Front Page

Pension for all from 2019

Finance minister okays road map

September 8, 2016 12:39 am·0 commentsViews: 1
Nazmul Ahsan

The hyped comprehensive system of pension for all would be launched in the country in 2019 and a road map for the scheme was approved by the finance minister AMA Muhith in the past week.
By the set deadline, the finance ministry would complete all formalities, including enactment of a law, a top finance ministry official said.
The road map said a pension authority would be established with subsidiary public offices including pension enrolment office, pension trust, central record keeping agency, trustee bank, pension fund managers and annuity service providers.
Each of the proposed offices will have their own set of rules for their functioning, another senior finance ministry official explained, replying to a query on two-year time for the rolling out of pension scheme for private sector.
Officials concerned said that the inclusive pension scheme was going to be the first of its kind in the country and it needed huge preparations.
In the budget speech for the current financial year, the finance minister said, ‘We plan to introduce, in phases, under an integrated government run framework, a comprehensive pension system for all including the self employed as well as those formally or informally employed in semi government organizations and the private sector.’
The World Bank has agreed in principle to lend $80 million for the introduction of the comprehensive pension system for all.
Officials in the finance ministry said that a draft financing agreement on $80 million WB fund was being discussed with the multilateral lending agency.
The ‘Bangladesh insurance and private pension market development project’ is expected to be approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council by October and while by the WB board of directors meeting by December.
The objective to roll out the private pension scheme is to cater for vast majority of citizens who are out of any pension system, and shield the elderly population from vulnerability to income, a concept paper of the finance ministry said.
As the current pension systems in the country are largely confined to the people in government and semi-government services, the planned private pension scheme would be open for all with a broader outlook, it added.
The opportunity would shield different vulnerable segments in the society, including professionals, private service holders, non-resident Bangladeshis or businessmen, in their old age, the concept paper prepared by the finance ministry elaborated.
Besides, the proposed scheme would open up new business opportunity for the private sector as both local and foreign investors would be allowed to enter the new pension market in the country.
While the country has an estimated 5.5 crore workforces, only about 5 per cent of them now enjoy pension facility, according to a document of the ministry.
Sources in the ministry said that the road map would further elaborate time bound actions to establish public offices under the scheme, and rules to govern and regulate the comprehensive pension system.

