You are here: Home » Front Page

BANGLADESHI WORKER RECRUITMENT: Kuwait slaps new ban

September 8, 2016 12:42 am·0 commentsViews: 3
Staff Correspondent

Kuwait on Wednesday imposed a fresh ban on recruitment of Bangladeshi workers only four months after the nine-year restriction to recruit unskilled workers from the country was lifted.
Officials of the ministry of foreign affairs confirmed the development, saying the oil-rich Arab country imposed the restriction to ‘maintain its demographic balance’.
Earlier, Kuwait’s assistant undersecretary for citizenship and passports affairs Sheikh Mazen Al-Jarrah announced that they took the decision after viewing statistics of the number of Bangladeshi citizens in the country, according to a report of the Kuwait Times on Wednesday.
The number of Bangladeshis in Kuwait reached 200,000 as of last week, said the daily.
A population census conducted this year estimated the population at 3.73 million, which includes over one million Kuwaitis and more than two million expatriates.
Kuwait considers its high level of non-nationals a problem and has announced plans to reduce this number. In the first four months of this year, authorities deported 14,400 expatriates, compared to 26,600 in 2015.
The Kuwait Times in its report said it was not known whether Sheikh Mazen would reconsider his decision in the future or would announce more controls to regulate the recruitment of workers from Bangladesh.
The latest decision by Kuwait would bring to a halt the sending of unskilled labourers from Bangladesh.
Until last month, a total 20,025 Bangladeshi unskilled workers sought jobs in Kuwait after the Kuwaiti government had agreed to allow its citizens to bring domestic helpers from Bangladesh, under certain conditions.
Although Kuwait lifted seven years ban on recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in 2014, it only allowed recruitment of skilled and semi-skilled professionals.
In 2015, 17,472 Bangladeshis sought jobs in Kuwait.
According to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training, Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remitted $254.85million in the first three months of this year. The amount of remittance was $1,052.55million in 2015.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Interns ‘assault’ nurse at Sylhet hospital Students of Sylhet Nursing Institute went on work abstention and class boycott after one of their fellows was allegedly assaulted...
  2. Poor quality textbook: Lenders open investigation Global lenders have launched an investigation into allegation of supplying poor quality textbooks to students for this academic year while...
  3. Writ filed against govt move to collect tenants’ info A Supreme Court lawyer on Thursday filed a writ petition seeking its directive on the government to stop the ongoing...
  4. BB reserve heist : CID looking into nexus of foreign, local culprits Criminal Investigation Department of Bangladesh police is now focusing on possible the connivance between foreign and local perpetrators in carrying...
  5. BB RESERVE THEFT : Lawyer to explore action against US Fed Bangladesh Bank has taken a hard line against the Federal Reserve Bank of New York by appointing a lawyer to...
  6. Govt worried over slow execution of ADP Officials said Tuesday that the government was examining the possibility of creation of a pool of experts to address slow...
  7. Tonu rape, murder: DNA profiling finds samples of 3 people The DNA profiling of Comilla college student Sohagi Jahan Tonu has confirmed she was raped, CID confirmed on Tuesday, contradicting...
  8. Youth beaten to death on mobile theft allegation A youth was beaten to death at Sitakunda upazila in Chittagong early Wednesday on allegation that he stole mobile phones....
  9. Trial of chiefs of extremist outfits: Applications seeking govt sanction were faulty: law minister The government has finally initiated a move to sanction trials of the top leaders of three militant outfits, saying the...
  10. Executive trying to wrest power from judiciary: CJ Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha on Sunday said the executive branch of the state was trying to wrest power from...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement