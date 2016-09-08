BANGLADESHI WORKER RECRUITMENT: Kuwait slaps new ban

Kuwait on Wednesday imposed a fresh ban on recruitment of Bangladeshi workers only four months after the nine-year restriction to recruit unskilled workers from the country was lifted.

Officials of the ministry of foreign affairs confirmed the development, saying the oil-rich Arab country imposed the restriction to ‘maintain its demographic balance’.

Earlier, Kuwait’s assistant undersecretary for citizenship and passports affairs Sheikh Mazen Al-Jarrah announced that they took the decision after viewing statistics of the number of Bangladeshi citizens in the country, according to a report of the Kuwait Times on Wednesday.

The number of Bangladeshis in Kuwait reached 200,000 as of last week, said the daily.

A population census conducted this year estimated the population at 3.73 million, which includes over one million Kuwaitis and more than two million expatriates.

Kuwait considers its high level of non-nationals a problem and has announced plans to reduce this number. In the first four months of this year, authorities deported 14,400 expatriates, compared to 26,600 in 2015.

The Kuwait Times in its report said it was not known whether Sheikh Mazen would reconsider his decision in the future or would announce more controls to regulate the recruitment of workers from Bangladesh.

The latest decision by Kuwait would bring to a halt the sending of unskilled labourers from Bangladesh.

Until last month, a total 20,025 Bangladeshi unskilled workers sought jobs in Kuwait after the Kuwaiti government had agreed to allow its citizens to bring domestic helpers from Bangladesh, under certain conditions.

Although Kuwait lifted seven years ban on recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in 2014, it only allowed recruitment of skilled and semi-skilled professionals.

In 2015, 17,472 Bangladeshis sought jobs in Kuwait.

According to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training, Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remitted $254.85million in the first three months of this year. The amount of remittance was $1,052.55million in 2015.