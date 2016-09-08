Stay alert against extremism, reiterates PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina here on Wednesday again called on all to always stay alert so that no one could slip into the wrong path of extremism, and mobilise public opinion against these two menaces.

‘I hope all of you will carefully and cautiously continue to work in this regard,’ she said.

Sheikh Hasina was addressing a civic gathering after formally inaugurating a first-ever food-friendly programme for the ultra-poor through distributing fair price food ration cards among the heads of 15 families at a function at Thanahat AU Pilot High School ground at Chilmari in Kurigram.

The prime minister urged guardians, teachers and students of different schools and colleges, elected public representatives and people from all strata to remain alert about their children’s movement, whereabouts and activities.

‘You’ll have to enhance your vigil in this regard alongside enquiring about the problems of your children,’ she said adding that

the teachers of educational institutions will also have to know whether any student skipping classes for many days without any valid reason.

Hasina said the people of all classes of society, the administration, members of law enforcement agencies and elected public representatives will have to know why youths are choosing the wrong paths like extremism and drug addiction.

Terming Islam as a religion of ‘peace’, she said it never advocates for killing people. ‘Almighty Allah is the last one who’ll hold the ultimate trial. But, it’s not at all acceptable if anyone will go to the path of killing losing his or her belief in the almighty.’

Though some incidents took place one after another recently, Hasina said, her government took prompt steps to handle the situation for which Bangladesh is now the lone country in the world where hostages (from Gulshan’s Holey Artisan restaurant) were rescued within just 10 hours through stamping out the militants.

She also suggested the students to properly carry out their academic activities. ‘Digital Bangladesh is now a reality as we’ve set up digital centres across the country…no child in our country will remain illiterate and they’ll be worthy citizens to move ahead keeping pace with the modern world.’

Mentioning that her government has created ample scope for jobs throughout the country, Hasina said once Kurigram had been the symbol Monga. ‘I had pledged that the people of greater Rangpur would never have to utter and hear the word Monga. By the grace of Almighty Allah, now no one utters this word as everyone is vying for production-oriented activities.’

Hasina said now the scenario has changed and Bangladesh is moving ahead. ‘No one will starve in Bangladesh and no one will remain homeless either.’

The prime minister also told her audience that there will be a rail link with Kurigram in addition to a special economic zone and dredging will be carried out in the rivers in Kurigram to regain the lost glory of the district as a ‘river port’.

Besides, she said, there will be efforts so that the communication could directly be established with Kurigram from the Payra Seaport for the smooth transportation of goods.

Referring to the ratification of the historic Land Boundary Agreement by India and subsequently exchange of enclaves, Hasina alleged the BNP, Jatiya Party and then again BNP-Jamaat that in power could not even dare to utter a word with India for ratifying this LBA.

The ministry of food and the district administration jointly organised the programme.

Chaired by food minister advocate Qumrul Islam, agriculture minister Begum Matia Chowdhury, cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor, state minister for social welfare Nuruzzaman Ahmed, state minister for LGRD Moshiur Rahman Ranga, Chilmari upazila parishad chairman Shawkat Hossain Sarker also spoke on the occasion. Food ministry secretary AM Badrudduja delivered the welcome address.