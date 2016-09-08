You are here: Home » Front Page

THREE ARSON CASES: Court accepts charge sheets against Khaleda, 83 others

September 8, 2016
Court Correspondent

A magistrate’s court on Wednesday took cognizance of charge sheets against 84 leaders and activists of BNP, including its chairperson Khaleda Zia, in three cases filed under the Special Powers Act with Darus Salam Police Station in the capital.
Senior Judge of Dhaka metropolitan sessions magistrate court M Kamrul Hossain Mollah took cognizance of the three cases and set October 18 as the next date for hearing on charge framing.
At the same time the court also ordered issuance of arrest warrants against 72 BNP leaders and activists, including BNP leader
Amanullah Aman, Maruf Kamal Khan, Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel.
The court ordered the officer-in-charge of Darus Salam Police Station to submit a report about the arrest warrants on October 18.
According to the case details, on January 29, 2015, a group of miscreants torched a bus of ‘Projapati Paribahan’ at Section-1 of Mirpur in the city.
Sub-inspector M Anwar Hossain filed a case against 25 people in connection with the incident.
M Jubayer, another sub-inspector and also investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against 27 leaders and activists of BNP, including Khaleda and Amanullah Aman, in May, 2016.
On February 2, 2015, miscreants torched a passenger-carrying mini-bus at Darus Salam in the city during the countrywide indefinite blockade.
Sub-inspector M Abdur Razzaq filed a case against 29 people, while SI M Raihanuzzaman, also investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against 33 people, including Khaleda.
Sub-inspector of the police station M Quamrul Hasan filed a case against 22 people in connection with an arson attack on a passenger bus on February 23, 2015.
Later, sub-inspector M Raihanuzzaman, also investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against 22 other people, including the BNP chief.
However, four of the accused, including Khaleda and Aman, in the three cases are now on bail.

