WAR CRIMINAL EXECUTIONS: Pakistan assembly passes resolution

September 8, 2016
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Pakistan national assembly on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution ‘strongly condemning’ the execution of war criminals in Bangladesh, once again proving their involvement in 1971 mass atrocities during War of Liberation.
The resolution moved by Sher Akbar Khan claimed that the execution of war criminals is contrary to the tripartite agreement signed by Pakistan, India and Bangladesh in 1974, reports Radio Pakistan.
It demanded that the government seriously raise at all the international forums the sentencing of ‘political opponents’ in Bangladesh though Bangladesh is trying war criminals.
Earlier on September 3 night, Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs said it is deeply saddened over the execution of war criminal Mir Quasem Ali.
The following day, the foreign affairs ministry summoned acting Pakistan high commissioner in Dhaka Samina Mehtab and additional foreign secretary Kamrul Ahsan handed over a note verbally asking her to take serious note of the points raised by Bangladesh and bring that to the attention of the competent authorities in Pakistan.
What Pakistan is doing is completely a direct interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs, foreign ministry officials here said.
Despite Bangladesh’s repeated overtures, the nasty campaign by Pakistan against the trials of the crimes against humanity and genocide in Bangladesh is continuing.
Bangladesh sees this as an impediment to the bilateral relations.
Media has already reported that prime minister Sheikh will not attend the 19th SAARC summit to be held in Islamabad in November though it has not been yet communicated officially.
It is clear that Pakistan has once again acknowledged its direct involvement and complicity with the mass atrocity crimes committed during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971 by repeatedly taking the side of those Bangladesh nationals who are convicted of crimes against humanity and genocide. It is also insistently opposing Bangladesh’s efforts to ensure justice and break the culture of impunity for the crimes committed forty-five years ago, according to foreign ministry document.

