FERRY SERVICE DISRUPTION AT DAULATDIA: BIWTC advises people to use Bangabandhu Bridge

September 8, 2016
Our Correspondent . Manikganj

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation authorities have advised all to use the Bangabandhu Bridge as the ferry service on the Paturia-Daulatdia route has been disrupted due to damage to two landing stations at Daulatdia terminal in Rajbari.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authorities are yet to reinstall the damaged landing stations while strong current and continuous erosion by the River Padma is hampering the repairs of the damaged terminals.
‘Ferries are carrying passengers and vehicles through the landing station no-1 and 4,’ said Shaeikh Mohammad Nasim, deputy general manager of BIWTC Aricha office.
‘We advise all to use Bangabandhu Bridge as an alternative,’ he added.
Shafikul Islam, BIWTC manager of Daulatdia office, said that two, out of four, landing stations were washed away and another one was also under threat of erosion.
Landing station no-2 was damaged on Saturday due to the strong current and landing station no-3 was damaged on Tuesday, he added.
Meanwhile, the BIWTC authorities blamed the BIWTA for the disruption.
Sheikh Mohammad Nasim, deputy general manager of the BIWTC, alleged that they sent several letters to the BIWTA authorities asking them to make alternative landing stations to keep the ferry service normal, but they did not take any initiative.
BIWTA executive engineer Nijam Uddin Pathan said that they were trying to reinstall the ferry terminals before the upcoming Eid.

