No contribution from HBRI to construction industry in 40yrs

The Housing and Building Research Institute in over four decades of its existence has virtually made no contribution to the country’s building construction industry through research and innovation.

HBRI officials admitted there was little research and innovation in the first three decades, while in the last decade a number of innovations failed to make an impact because of an absence of commercial promotion and production.

Local entrepreneurs did not show any interest in commercial use of HBRI’s technological innovations and alternative construction materials.

During a visit to the HBRI, an autonomous institution under the housing and public works ministry established in 1975, on Wednesday, New Age found some alternative building materials innovated by the HBRI research engineers and their use in different model structures inside its campus.

Most of the materials are for alternative use to traditional bricks used in building construction and they are made using ferrocement technology without being burnt in kilns.

In Bangladesh almost all bricks are made using a 150-year-old technology which is hazardous to the environment. Generally soil is mixed with water, formed into bricks using wooden forms, then left to dry in the sun before being burned in traditional kilns.

M A Wahed, principal research engineer of HBRI, said that they have innovated compressed stabilized earth block, jute fiber block, interlocking block, hollow block ad thermal block as an alternative to traditional bricks.

Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh president Alamgir Shamsul Alamin told New Age that they were somewhat aware of the technologies and alternative building materials innovated by the HBRI, but unaware whether the technologies and materials are cost effective and sustainable.

Wahed claimed HBRI’s bricks were environment-friendly, earthquake resilient and cost-effective as they don’t need to be burned.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers’ Association, said that BELA was working as a partner in a European Union funded project to promote HBRI’s alternative building materials.

She said they have requested the HBRI to make a detailed report on how their alternative building materials are sustainable and environment-friendly.

Chief architect of department of architecture, Kazi Golam Nasir, said that there has been major innovation in construction material in the last few decades in different countries which significantly reduced the use of traditional bricks.

He said they took an initiative to use HBRI’s alternative building materials but later scraped it due to lack of commercial production.

Nasir said entrepreneurs and brick kilns owners should come forward and go for commercial production of HBRI’s alternative building materials while the government should take steps to promote it.