You are here: Home » Back Page

States agree to clear cluster bombs worldwide by 2030

September 8, 2016 12:32 am·0 commentsViews:
Agence France-Presse . Geneva

More than 100 countries pledged Wednesday to clear unexploded cluster munitions used in conflict zones worldwide by 2030, a new step in the unfinished battle to prevent deaths by the weapons.
Parties to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions set their first target date for clearing the explosives which are estimated to have killed and maimed more than 50,000 people worldwide in the past half-century.
After a three-day meeting in Geneva, Convention president Henk Cor van der told reporters that the 2030 deadline should help ‘the international community to strive to make the world free of cluster munitions.’
The convention, which took effect in 2010, bans all use, production, transfer and stockpiling of the weapons, which can be dropped from planes or fired from artillery.
They spread hundreds of submunitions, or ‘bomblets’, over a wide area, many of which fail to explode on impact and then act as de facto landmines.
Many bomblets are brightly coloured and attract children who accounted for nearly half of the 417 victims who were killed or injured by the munitions worldwide last year.
Representatives at the Geneva talks harshly condemned continued use of cluster bombs in Syria and Yemen, which are not among the 119 states who signed up to the convention.
Damascus and its ally in Moscow have been blamed for most of the cluster bombs used in Syria, where at least 248 people were killed or injured by the weapons last year, according to the Cluster Munition Monitor report published last week.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Death toll at 43 as wild weather tears across parts of US Texas reeled from rare December tornados Monday, as days of storms battering a vast region stretching from the southwestern US...
  2. Pope declares Mother Teresa a saint Mother Teresa, the nun whose work with the dying and destitute of Kolkata made her a global icon of Christian...
  3. Sex harassment widespread in Australian police Almost half of the women working for Australia’s national police force say they have been sexually harassed on the job,...
  4. Over half of British women sexually harassed at work More than half of British women have been sexually harassed at work, according to a survey published on Wednesday, but...
  5. Murray roars to second Wimbledon title Britain’s Andy Murray clinched a second Wimbledon title and third Grand Slam crown Sunday when he downed misfiring Milos Raonic...
  6. Johnson & Johnson to pay $55m talc-powder trial Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a US jury on Monday to pay $55 million to a woman who said...
  7. Swedish Academy denounces Rushdie fatwa After a silence lasting 27 years, the Swedish institution which awards the Nobel Prize for Literature denounced Thursday the Iranian...
  8. Child obesity an ‘exploding nightmare’ in developing world Childhood obesity has reached alarming rates globally and become an ‘exploding nightmare’ in the developing world, including Africa where the...
  9. Millions prepare for huge US blizzard The eastern US braced Friday for a monstrous blizzard that has prompted thousands of flight cancelations and the looming shutdown...
  10. Turkey detains journalists, politician, pollster Turkish authorities detained journalists, a politician and a pollster on Wednesday and issued arrest warrants for another 105 people over...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement