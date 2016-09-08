BREACHING OATH OF OFFICE: Two ministers need not resign : Anisul

Law minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said that it was not necessary for food minister Qamrul Islam and liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq to resign from their ministerial posts for breaching oath of office as per a recent Supreme Court verdict.

He said disqualifications of a Member of Parliament were spelled out in the Constitution, but what would happen in case of the breach of oath was not mentioned there.

These two ministers in no way were disqualified as per the Constitutional provision nor even the Appellate Division had any direction on the issue in its verdict against them, the law minister told a press conference at the secretariat amidst legal debate whether Qamrul and Mozammel could still hold their posts.

‘I think it is not necessary for them [two ministers] to resign from their posts,’ law minister said, adding that he should not say anything more since it was now a subjudice matter.

A Supreme Court lawyer on Monday filed a writ petition challenging the legality of staying in office by Qamrul Islam and Mozammel Huq after they were found guilty of breaching oath of office.

The Appellate Division on March 27 fined the two ministers with Tk 50,000 each for their contemptuous remarks against Supreme Court centring the verdict of executed war criminal Mir Quasem Ali’s appeal against the death sentence.

In its full verdict published on September 1, the Appellate Division observed that the two ministers had breached law and their oath of office through the contempt.

Speaking on the fresh demand for confiscating property of the war crimes convicts after execution of Jamaat leader Mir Quasem, the law minister said, it would require a legal process.

Anisul said that the government was considering enacting a new law to settle the matter in response to the public demand for confiscating the wealth of the war crimes convicts. It would be the decision of the court whose property would be confiscated, he added.

Refuting a High Court judge’s allegation that his ministry was ‘not paying enough attention’ to a call by Chief Justice SK Sinha for establishing a separate secretariat for judiciary, he said it was actually beyond the authority of his ministry.

He said it would require a proposal to be approved by the cabinet and then passed in Parliament to establish a separate secretariat for judiciary.

Asked which ministry should initiate the proposal, the law minister, also a lawyer by profession, avoided to reply directly.

A senior High Court division judge, Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Husain, earlier on September 5 alleged that the law ministry did not pay enough attention to the Chief Justice’s call for establishing a separate secretariat for the judiciary while speaking at a function at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium.

Anisul said that the government of Sheikh Hasina would do everything necessary for protecting the independence of the judiciary.