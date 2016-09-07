Fakhrul returns home from Singapore after treatment

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home from Singapore on Wednesday after receiving medical treatment there.

Fakhrul along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines around 6:15pm, said BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The BNP leader went to Singapore on Saturday and received treatment at a hospital there for various health complexities, including blockage in the nerve of his neck, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Nearly an hour before his arrival, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia went to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.