You are here: Home » National

Fakhrul returns home from Singapore after treatment

September 7, 2016 8:40 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home from Singapore on Wednesday after receiving medical treatment there.
Fakhrul along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines around 6:15pm, said BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
The BNP leader went to Singapore on Saturday and received treatment at a hospital there for various health complexities, including blockage in the nerve of his neck, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Nearly an hour before his arrival, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia went to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BCL men again harass female student at JU Three leaders of Jahangirnagar University unit Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, on Wednesday allegedly sexually harassed......
  2. Arson attack on bus: Charges against Mirza Fakhrul, 25 others, dropped A Dhaka court on Thursday set free 26 BNP leaders and activists, including its acting secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam...
  3. Country turned into state of security agencies: Fakhrul Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday accused the government of turning Bangladesh into a state of security agencies using law enforcers...
  4. AL candidates lead municipality polls The candidates of ruling Awami League are leading the race of municipality polls across the country on Wednesday, reports United...
  5. Bangladesh envoy in Islamabad asked to return home Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Suhrab Hossain has been asked to return home though his contractual appointment will expire in...
  6. Participatory polls only way out of present political crisis : Tofail Commerce minister Tofail Ahmed said on Tuesday that a free and fair election could be a way out of the...
  7. PM for Ganges Barrage on Padma under Indo-Bangla joint venture The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday stressed developing Ganges Barrage on the Padma River in Bangladesh under a joint...
  8. Court rejects bail prayer for MP Manjurul in boy shooting case A Gaibandha court on Sunday denied bail to Manjurul Islam Liton, Awami League MP from Gaibandha-1 constituency, in a case...
  9. Freedom fighter Abdur Rahim hospitalised A key organiser of the War of Independence M Abdur Rahim, also a close aide to the country’s founding president...
  10. Polling underway in 9 municipalities Voting in the election to nine municipalities in seven districts began on Wednesday morning, with over three lakh people expected...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement