Trader ‘beaten dead by cops’ in Narsingdi

A trader was beaten to death allegedly by members of Detective Branch of police at Belabo in Narsingdi on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Ali, 30, son of Zahirul Islam of Belabo Bazar area. He owned a grocery shop at the bazaar, reports United News of Bangladesh.

A DB team, led by sub-inspector Khokon Chandra Sarkar, conducted a drive at Ali’s shop around 4:00pm and arrested him along with 120 Yaba tablets, said Saidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Narsingdi DB police.

Victim’s relatives alleged that the police sub-inspector demanded bribe to them for the release of Ali.

Failing to realise the expected sum as bribe, Khokon beat Ali mercilessly in front of his relatives, leaving him unconscious.

He was taken to Narsingdi General Hospital where physicians declared him dead.

Resident medical officer at the hospital Mizanur Rahman said Ali might have died due to severe beating. ‘The actual reason behind the death could be known after autopsy,’ he said.

Angered at the death of Ali, locals and traders brought out a procession in Belabo Bazar area. The traders also kept their shutters down protesting the killing of Ali.

Locals claimed that Ali had an altercation with a constable on Tuesday over selling goods. As a sequel of the incident, the DB police raided his shop and beat him, they alleged.

Meanwhile, DB OC Saidur Rahman said the arrestee was a heart disease patient.

(Updated)