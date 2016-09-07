You are here: Home » National

Zia’s Swadhinata Padak removed from National Museum

September 7, 2016 6:20 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
New Age Online

The cabinet division on Wednesday removed the Swadhinata Padak of late president Ziaur Rahman, also the founder of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, from the National Museum.
Bangladesh government confers Swadhinata Padak, the highest state award, to recognise a person’s contributions to any sector in the country.
Ministry of cultural affairs secretary Aktari Mamtaz said a delegation of cabinet division took away the state award from the museum this morning.
‘We received a letter from a committee of cabinet division, which deals national award related issues, this morning and as per the letter, they took away the award,’ she added.

