Man to die for killing minor girl in Kushtia

A court in Kushtia on Wednesday convicted a man and sentenced him to death for killing a minor girl after rape in 2014.

The convict was identified as Tapan Kumar Pal, 22, son of Rabindranath Kumar Pal of Aruapara in the district town, reports United News of Bangladesh.

According to the prosecution, Arpa Rani Pal, 8, daughter of Swapan Kumar Pal of Aruapara, went missing after she had left home for playing on March 28, 2014.

On the following day, Arpa’s body, with her hands and legs tied, was found near her house.

Later, victim’s father Swapan Kumar had filed a case with Kushtia police station.

Police arrested Tapan Kumar, neighbour of Swapan Kuamr, in this connection and after interrogation Tapan confessed to his crime.

Following his statement, police had submitted a charge sheet against Tapan.

After examining the records and witnesses, Kushtia additional district and session judge Reza Mohammad Alamgir Hossain handed down the verdict.