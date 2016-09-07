Two get death sentence for Linkon murder

Two people were awarded death penalty and fined Tk 20,000 in connection to a murder case filed against them at Shariatpur in 2013.

The death row convicts are Md Sohag Hawladar and Atabur Rahman alias Bablu.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal judge Abdur Rahman passed the order this afternoon after the accused confessed their involvement with the murder.

Linkon, an 18 years old youth was abducted and later killed at Berachikondi village of Palong in Shariatpur.

On June 25, 2013 the convicts called Linkon out of his house later abducted and killed him to steel his motor-cycle.

Two days later Linkon’s father Mozammel Khan filed a case with Palong police station over the matter.

Police submitted charge-sheet over the killing on September 15.