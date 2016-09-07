Severe traffic congestion on highways

Severe traffic jam was created on Wednesday on Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Chittagong highways triggering sufferings to the homebound people.

In Tangail, a 50 kilometer-long tailback was created this morning as the number of vehicles increased following the holiday of Eid-ul-Azha.

The tailback started from Chandra of Gazipur and spread up to Elenga area in Tangail, witnesses said.

Officer-in-charge of Gorai highway police out-post Khalilur Rahman said the number of vehicles rose on the highway as three ferry terminals of Paturia were not operating.

And the pressure of commuters including home goers and cattle traders generated the traffic jam, he said.

District and highway police were trying to ease the rush, he added.

Meanwhile, in Munshiganj another 13 kilometer tailback was seen from Meghna bridge to Daudkandi due to an accident at Baushia area of Gazaria.

A covered van and pick-up van collided head-on killing a driver Rajib, 28, at Baushia area this morning.

The crushed vehicles of the accident remained on the road creating the tailback, said Bhaberchar highway police out-post in-charge Md Kamaruzzaman.

In addition, another accident took place at Bhaberchar area where no casualty was reported, he added.

The frequent accidents and pressure of home bound people triggered the tailback, he said.