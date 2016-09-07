PM launches food-aid for ultra-poor

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, at Chilmari of Kurigram on Wednesday kicked off government’s most generous poor-friendly food-aid programme to make rice available for ultra-poor at a very low price.

Under the programme titled- ‘Sheikh Hasinar Bangladesh, Khudha hobe Niruddesh’- a card holder would get rice at Tk 10 per kilogram for five months a year during lean season, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

About five million poor families would get the food support for the months of March, April, September, October and November every year.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion at A U Pilot High School ground the prime minister said the food programme for ultra-poor would continue across the country for which special cards would be issued.

The ultra-poor families have been selected through the local public representatives. The months have been selected in view of job scarcity for the day-labourers during lean period.

Besides, female-led families, widows, divorced or abandoned women and the poor households with children were given priority under the food support programme.

Food minister Quamrul Islam presided over the function while agriculture minister Matiya Chowdhury, cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor, state minister for social affairs ministry Nuruzzaman Ahmed, state minister for local government Moshiur Rahman Ranga and Khaled Mahmood

Chowdhury, MP and local parliament members addressed the function.

Local leaders of Awami League including president of Kurigram district unit Aminul Islam Monju, general secretary M Jafar Alam, president of Chilmari upazila unit Showkat Ali Sarker, Bir Bikram and general secretary Abdul Quddus Sarker also spoke on the occasion.

The prime minister inaugurated the food distribution programme by giving rice to 15 local people.

The government has allocated Taka 2,100 crore for food-support programme to distribute food among poor with Tk 27 subsidy in every kilogram rice, secretary of the food ministry said.