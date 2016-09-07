HC releases full text of Ahsanullah Master killing verdict

The High Court on Wednesday released the full text of its verdict upholding the death sentences of six convicts and commuting those of seven others to life term imprisonment in the Awami League leader Ahsanullah Master killing case.

The copy of the 182-page full verdict, which was signed by two HC bench judges—Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Krishna Debnath —on September 1, was released this morning, reports United News of Bangladesh.

On June 15, the HC upheld the death sentences of six convicts and commuted those of seven to life term in the case.

The bench passed the order after hearing an appeal against a lower court verdict that had sentenced 22 people to death and six others to life term jail in the case in 2005.

The six convicts whose death sentences were upheld by the HC are BNP leader Nurul Islam Sarkar, Nurul Islam Dipu, Mahbubur Rahman, Shahidul Islam Shipu, Kala Hafiz and Sohag.

The convicts whose death sentences were commuted to life term are Mohammad Ali, Syed Ahmed Majnu (fugitive), Anwar Hossain Anu (fugitive), Boro Ratan, Choto Jahangir, son of Abul Kashem, Abu Salam (fugitive), Mashiur Rahman Mishu (fugitive).

The court also acquitted seven condemned convicts–Amir Hossain, Boro Jahangir, son of Nur Hossain, Foysal (fugitive), Lokman Hossain Bulu, Rony Fakir (fugitive), Khokon (fugitive) and Dulal Mia.

Furthermore, the High Court upheld the life term imprisonment of one convict, out of six, in the case and acquitted four lifers from the charges as allegation brought against them could not be proved.

The lifer was Nurul Amin while the acquitted were Rakibuddin Sarkar alias Pappu Sarkar, Aiyub Ali, Jahangir, son of Meher Ali and Monir.

Later on July 17, the Supreme Court upheld the HC order acquitting 11 people in the case.

On July 14, the apex court extended till July 17 a stay order on the HC verdict on acquittal of the 11.

On June 21, chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice Hasan Foyez Siddique issued the stay on the HC’s acquittal until July 14, following a petition filed by the government on June 20.

Criminals shot Ahsanullah Master, a former Awami League MP, to death at a rally at MA Mazid Miah High School ground at Tongi of Gazipur on May 7 2004.

Victim’s brother Matiur Rahman filed a case with Tongi police station against 17 people the following day.

A Speedy Trial Tribunal on April 16, 2005 sentenced 22 people, including BNP leader Nurul Islam Sarkar, to death and six others to life imprisonment in the murder case.

Of them, two convicts died during the trial proceedings, while 17 are currently behind the bars and nine others are on the run.

The convicts later appealed to the High Court against the sentences.

The case documents were also sent to the HC as death reference for its approval.

The hearing on the appeals and death reference began on 21 January this year.

Of the 28 convicts, Ohidul Islam Tipu, who was awarded life term imprisonment by the lower court, did not file any petition against the imprisonment as he remained fugitive.