Court takes charges against Khaleda into cognisance

Dhaka Metropolitan session Judges Court on Wednesday took charge-sheet against Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia along with 83 others into cognisance in three vandalism and arson attack cases at Darussalam area in Dhaka in 2015.

Metropolitan Session Judge Kamrul Hossain Mollah took the charges into cognizance this morning and set October 18 for the hearing of charge framing.

Earlier on May 11, Darussalam police submitted the charge-sheets against the BNP leaders and activists in three violence cases.

In the charge sheets, Khaleda is showed as instigator of the attacks in Darussalam area during the BNP-led alliance anti-government agitation and non-stop blockade.