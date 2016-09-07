You are here: Home » National

Bus-truck collision kills three in Natore

September 7, 2016
New Age Online

Natore mapAt least three people were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Manikpur on the Banpara-Hatikumrul road of Baraigram in Natore on Wednesday morning.
Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Banpara highway police camp, said a haka-bound bus collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the area around 11:00am, leaving two passengers of the bus dead on the spot and seven others injured.
The injured were taken to Baraigram upazila health complex where another succumbed to his injures later.

