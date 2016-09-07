Bus-truck collision kills three in Natore

At least three people were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Manikpur on the Banpara-Hatikumrul road of Baraigram in Natore on Wednesday morning.
Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Banpara highway police camp, said a haka-bound bus collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the area around 11:00am, leaving two passengers of the bus dead on the spot and seven others injured.
The injured were taken to Baraigram upazila health complex where another succumbed to his injures later.
Bus-truck collision kills three in NatoreNew Age Online
At least three people were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Manikpur on the Banpara-Hatikumrul road of Baraigram in Natore on Wednesday morning.
Comments