Two couples held over ‘Neo JMB’ link

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested two couples for their suspected link to ‘Neo JMB’ from different places of Dhaka and Narayanganj district early Wednesday.

Identities of the arrestees could not be known immediately, reports United News of Bangladesh.

RAB headquarters sources said the elite force in separate drives in different areas of Dhaka and Narayanganj districts arrested the two couples in the dead of night.

Details about the drive will be disclosed at a press briefing later, the sources added.