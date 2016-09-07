Students’ demo for footbridge triggers tailback in Tongi

A long tailback was created on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway as college students staged a demonstration and put up a barricade on the highway at College Gate in Tongi demanding construction of a footbridge at the point.

Officer-in-charge of Tongi police station Gazi Ruhul Amin said a group of students of Safiuddin Sarker Academy and College gathered in College Gate area and blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway to press for their demand for a footbridge there for the sake of smooth and risk-free use of the highway.

Due to the blockade, a 10-kilometre long tailback was created on the both sides of the highway, creating immense suffering to the home-goers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, reports United News of Bangladesh.

On information, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the demonstrating students with truncheon, leaving five of them injured.