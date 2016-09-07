Students’ demo for footbridge triggers tailback in Tongi

A long tailback was created on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway as college students staged a demonstration and put up a barricade on the highway at College Gate in Tongi demanding construction of a footbridge at the point.
Officer-in-charge of Tongi police station Gazi Ruhul Amin said a group of students of Safiuddin Sarker Academy and College gathered in College Gate area and blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway to press for their demand for a footbridge there for the sake of smooth and risk-free use of the highway.
Due to the blockade, a 10-kilometre long tailback was created on the both sides of the highway, creating immense suffering to the home-goers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, reports United News of Bangladesh.
On information, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the demonstrating students with truncheon, leaving five of them injured.
Students’ demo for footbridge triggers tailback in TongiNew Age Online
A long tailback was created on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway as college students staged a demonstration and put up a barricade on the highway at College Gate in Tongi demanding construction of a footbridge at the point.
Comments